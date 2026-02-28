SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Fire Department responded to reported explosions Saturday morning, with police attributing the sound to sonic booms - not explosions.
At 10:04 a.m., there was a reported explosion at 217 Stoney Branch Road. At 10:37 a.m., a reported explosion at Herring Run Road/Mears Drive.
Delaware State Police tell CoastTV News they responded Stoney Branch Road, finding the reports unfounded.
Sussex Emergency Management says fire units investigated and nothing was found.
The Seaford Police Department said on Facebook that several jets flying over the area created sonic booms, resulting in the reports.