DELAWARE - Gov. Matthew Meyer declared a state of emergency effective at noon Sunday as Delaware braces for a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
The declaration allows the state to mobilize resources, including activation of the Delaware National Guard, to prepare for and respond to the storm.
“I’m declaring a state of emergency and activating every available state resource to ensure Delawareans are protected as this blizzard blankets our communities, including increased risks for coastal flooding,” Meyer said. “Prepare now, please stay off the roads once the storm begins, and look out for your neighbors. We will continue working around the clock to keep every Delawarean safe.”
State of Delaware offices in all three counties will be closed on Monday, February 23, 2026. Only essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has been operating at an enhanced watch level since Saturday morning and is scheduled to move to full activation at 5 p.m. Sunday. State and local partners, including the Delaware Department of Transportation, the Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware State Police, the National Guard, the National Weather Service and county officials, are coordinating response efforts through the State Emergency Operations Center. The Joint Information Center has also been activated.
State officials said Delawareans should anticipate possible state-mandated driving restrictions. Officials advised residents to stay off the roads during severe weather whenever possible. Motorists with disabled vehicles on Delaware roads can contact the Delaware Department of Transportation’s Transportation Management Center at 302-659-4600 or 800-324-8379.
