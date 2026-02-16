OCEAN CITY, Md. — Director Joseph Theobald of the Department of Emergency Management plans to hire nine dedicated beach enforcement staff for the upcoming season. The staff will be assigned in pairs across three beach zones to enforce city ordinances, with police officers available to support as needed.
The town’s efforts follow last year’s introduction of updated beach rules, which prohibited all tents except baby tents, restricted unattended canopies before 10 a.m., limited canopy size, and required proper spacing and anchoring.
During the previous season, the town focused on educating visitors about the new regulations, tagging tents that were left unattended early in the morning, and engaging with thousands of beachgoers to explain the guidelines.
The new staffing plan is intended to provide proactive enforcement of these rules while reducing reliance on police resources.
Tune in to CoastTV at 5 and 6 p.m. for further developments.