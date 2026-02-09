MILLSBORO, Del. — A new indoor sports and recreation complex under construction along Route 24 in Millsboro is moving closer to opening, with plans for a major expansion using $2.3 million in state funding.
Game On Sports Complex, located near Oak Orchard Road, is expected to open its first phase by the end of April, according to the owner. Phase one includes a full trampoline park and indoor turf fields. Once that opens, construction will begin on a second building that will feature full turf and hard-court spaces designed to host multi-day tournaments for sports such as soccer, field hockey, basketball and pickleball.
Millsboro resident David Jones said the complex will give families something to do year-round. “They’re very sports-oriented, as is my granddaughter,” Jones said, referring to his grandchildren. “It makes it an overall year-round thing that can happen down here… something for the family to get out and do.”
The funding was announced by the Delaware Tourism Office as part of its Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund, which awarded grants to seven facilities statewide. State officials say sports tourism plays a major role in Delaware’s economy.
According to the state, in 2023, 1.1 million people came here for sports and they spent $231.4 million on off-site activities, like restaurants, hotels and other entertainment
Not everyone nearby supports the project. Susan Meier, who lives close to the complex, said traffic along Route 24 is already a concern. “Everything is just unbelievable on 24 — this is the main corridor to get to Rehoboth,” Meier said. “So I’m not in favor.”
The facility will also be available to rent for birthday parties and other events.
Other Sussex County projects receiving funding through the program include Dave Marshall Tennis & Pickleball, Georgetown Speedway and River Soccer Club.