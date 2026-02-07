Beebe Healthcare

Beebe Healthcare placed a physician on administrative leave and launched a full investigation after discovering disturbing social media posts, saying the doctor will not see patients during the review.

In a statement, Beebe Healthcare condemned the posts and said it has zero tolerance for divisive or discriminatory rhetoric or behavior. The organization also expressed empathy for anyone impacted by the comments. Beebe did not specifically say what the posts were or who the physician is. 

Beebe said it remains committed to providing a welcoming, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for all patients, staff and visitors.

