SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Beebe Healthcare has placed a physician on administrative leave after learning of what it described as disturbing social media posts, the health system announced.
Beebe leadership said the decision was made following an initial investigation. The physician will not see patients while a full investigation into the matter is conducted.
In a statement, Beebe Healthcare condemned the posts and said it has zero tolerance for divisive or discriminatory rhetoric or behavior. The organization also expressed empathy for anyone impacted by the comments. Beebe did not specifically say what the posts were or who the physician is.
Beebe said it remains committed to providing a welcoming, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for all patients, staff and visitors.