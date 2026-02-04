DELAWARE - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a stop in Delaware, driven by a hometown Hotdogger with local roots.
Maggie Dawson, known as “Meatloaf Maggie,” is behind the wheel of the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels as it visits locations across the First State. Dawson is a 2021 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School and a Lewes native.
She said driving the Wienermobile is a one-of-a-kind experience she can really relish.
"It's a lot like a parade, but everywhere we go, people are always waving, honking, taking pictures. It's really special." said Dawson.
When asked about how someone gets a job as a Hotdogger, Dawson said, "It all starts with an application, just like any other job out there. But after a couple of months of interviews, we're part of the lucky 12 that cut the mustard."
Dawson and her copilot, Tailgate Trey, are handing out the brand’s signature wiener whistles at multiple events throughout Delaware until Saturday, Feb. 7. The hotdog duo even stopped by the CoastTV station in Milton for a firsthand look at the beefy spectacle.
The next event will be held at Dogfish Head Brewery in Rehoboth Beach for Beer and Benevolence Night on Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.