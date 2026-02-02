LEWES, Del. - Five Cape Henlopen High School students and one other child gathered along Kings Highway Monday morning as part of a student-led walkout tied to immigration enforcement concerns.
Students held signs protesting ICE, displayed an upside down American flag and carried a pride flag as traffic passed the area near the school.
Ahead of the walkout, a post circulated on social media over the weekend that resembled an official Cape Henlopen School District graphic. The post read, “Early Dismissal. Due to the recent increase of ICE raids, the Cape Henlopen School District students will be hosting a STUDENT BODY WALK OUT as protest on February 2nd, 2026 at 9:10 a.m. Bring posters, bring your voices, bring yourself.”
The Cape Henlopen School District said the post was not created or shared by the district and emphasized it did not support or organize the protest.
"The District is aware of a student-led walkout that took place this morning and included 6 people, 5 being students. The District was not involved in the planning or promotion of this activity and does not endorse any political position. Student safety is our top priority. Schools continued to follow established procedures to maintain a safe and orderly environment, and instructional expectations remained in place,” said the Cape Henlopen School District.