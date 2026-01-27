DE DMV

Delaware DMV officials say online services save thousands of DMV visits each year. 

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will begin new public operating hours starting Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, with all DMV locations closing 30 minutes earlier each day to allow time for end-of-day processing and other internal procedures.

The updated hours are:

  • Monday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

  • Thursday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

According to the DMV, these changes are intended to better serve both customers and employees. People are encouraged to complete eligible services online anytime at myDMV.delaware.gov.

The DMV also noted that operating hours may vary due to holidays.

In addition, the Karen L. Johnson DMV facility in Wilmington remains closed for repairs and is expected to stay closed through the end of February. A Delaware State Trooper, Cpl. Ty Snook, was shot and killed at the facility just before Christmas. 

People who typically use the Wilmington location are encouraged to visit alternate DMV branches in New Castle, Dover or Georgetown, or to use the online portal where possible.

