MILTON, Del. - Dough Bar in Milton announced plans to move to a new location after its current lease expires Dec. 31, while selling the equipment and furnishings from its existing restaurant.
Owner Kristen Latham said the business itself is not closing, but preparing for a move after deciding to eventually operate from a building the business owns, unlike the building in Milton.
The business has only accepted cash payments in the last couple of months due to a change in the restaurant's credit card service. Latham said that the company no longer supports wireless services, a change that would require Latham to invest in a hardwired system that would only be utilized until the end of the lease.
The restaurant located at 109 Union Street, has been open for 10 years, according to Latham. Latham previously owned the coffee shop SibUrban Farmhouse at 105 Federal Street in Milton. That business was sold in May 2025 and later reopened as a sushi restaurant called Lago.