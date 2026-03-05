Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash shut down part of Bay Visa Road in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday afternoon. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police say a high-speed turn on Bay Vista Road Thursday afternoon left a Rehoboth Beach motorcyclist critically injured in a crash.

According to DSP, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. when a Yamaha YZR motorcycle was traveling westbound at an apparent high rate of speed and failed to navigate a sharp left curve. The motorcycle overturned, then slid into a parked Chevrolet Colorado along the road’s grass shoulder.

The rider, an 18-year-old from Rehoboth Beach, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Bay Vista Road was closed for about two hours while crews investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Delaware State Police. 

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you