REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police say a high-speed turn on Bay Vista Road Thursday afternoon left a Rehoboth Beach motorcyclist critically injured in a crash.
According to DSP, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. when a Yamaha YZR motorcycle was traveling westbound at an apparent high rate of speed and failed to navigate a sharp left curve. The motorcycle overturned, then slid into a parked Chevrolet Colorado along the road’s grass shoulder.
The rider, an 18-year-old from Rehoboth Beach, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Bay Vista Road was closed for about two hours while crews investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Delaware State Police.