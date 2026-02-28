LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a crash involving a single pickup truck that left a 26-year-old Laurel man dead early Saturday, Feb. 28, morning.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Laurel Road, west of Curley Road, in Laurel, according to police.
Authorities said a Chevrolet S10 was traveling westbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the truck failed to negotiate a slight curve and ran off the south edge of the roadway. The truck entered a deep ditch, struck a tree and overturned onto its roof.
Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Laurel Road was closed for about three hours while investigators conducted a preliminary crash investigation, according to the police.
Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-703-3264.
Any information may also be provided through a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.