DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative teams halted power restoration work due to crew safety concerns shortly after midnight Monday morning. According to the co-op, crews getting stuck, trees falling around them and treacherous road conditions were factors in the decision.
"With 32,000 homes without power, we know this is unwelcome news for members wondering when their lights will come back on," the business said in a Facebook post. "Ultimately, the safety of our crews is our top priority, and we hope our members understand and were prepared for prolonged outages."
The co-op estimates that members without power, or those who lose power overnight, will likely remain without service until late Monday, with a possibility going beyond that. Crews will return once the worst of the storm has passed.
The co-op noted that, due to the extent of outages, its team cannot answer every question or message it receives. Members are asked to report outages by calling 855-332-9090 or visiting outagetrouble.delaware.coop.
Information on power outage safety is available online at ready.gov.