CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Authorities have identified the driver killed in Sunday’s early-morning tractor-trailer crash on the southbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel as 61-year-old Ronnie Andrews from Robersonville, North Carolina. The accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. near the North Channel Bridge just south of Fisherman’s Island. No other cars were involved, according to officials.
The truck involved was owned by Perdue Farms.
Perdue released a statement saying, “We are heartbroken to confirm that a Perdue driver has passed away following an accident on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. He had been a valued member of our team, and his loss will be deeply felt across our organization.” The company said it is cooperating fully with authorities as the investigation continues.
Jeff Holland, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, added, “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family, loved ones and fellow employees of Mr. Andrews during this difficult time.”
Crofton Diving of Portsmouth, Virginia, recovered both Andrews’ body and the truck Sunday evening.
A single southbound lane remains open while crews repair guardrail and curb damage, with work expected to take several days. The crash remains under investigation by CBBT Police. Weather was not a factor, with clear conditions and mild winds around 15 mph. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.