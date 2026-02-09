SELBYVILLE, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced the first round of performances for its 2026 season, marking the venue’s 19th season and the grand opening of its new permanent stage and reimagined Grand Green.
More than 20 events are included in the initial summer lineup, featuring live music, comedy and theatre from July through September, with additional performances to be announced on a rolling basis.
The outdoor venue, a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation in Selbyville, said public ticket sales for the announced performances begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13.
July
The 2026 season opens July 8 with Matteo Bocelli’s Falling In Love World Tour, followed by Little Big Town on July 9 and Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 16. Comedian Kathleen Madigan brings her Day Drinking Tour on July 18, with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue joined by Preservation Hall Jazz Band on July 24. Yachtley Crew performs July 26, and The Marshall Tucker Band closes out July on July 31 .
August
August programming includes comedian John Mulaney’s Mister Whatever on Aug. 2, Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler with Spin Doctors on Aug. 4, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Aug. 6 and An Evening with Joe Bonamassa on Aug. 7. Other highlights include The String Cheese Incident on Aug. 9, The Fray with Dashboard Confessional on Aug. 10, Indigo Girls on Aug. 15 and Jake Owen on Aug. 16. The Arts & Jazz Festival is set for Aug. 18, followed by Clear Space Theatre Company’s production of Mean Girls: The Musical on Aug. 19. Later in the month, Almost Queen performs Aug. 21, a celebration of 55 Years of The Allman Brothers at Fillmore East arrives Aug. 25, Lady A takes the stage Aug. 29 and Collective Soul performs Aug. 30 .
September
September performances begin with Ray LaMontagne’s Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour on Sept. 11.
“This season represents a milestone moment for Freeman Arts Pavilion,” said Grimes. “Our new permanent stage and artist facilities allow us to elevate every aspect of the experience — for performers, for patrons and for our community. As we open our 19th season, we’re proud to continue expanding access to the arts while welcoming audiences to enjoy world-class performances in a venue designed for the future.”
With the debut of the new stage, people attending shows will have expanded options, including reserved seating and the redesigned Grand Green, which features improved sightlines, paved pathways and enhanced accessibility, said the pavilion. The stage has also been rotated to preserve views of the venue’s signature sunsets while avoiding direct sunlight for performers.