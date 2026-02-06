Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT... ...EXTREME COLD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 13 degrees below zero expected. * WHERE...Kent, New Castle, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to midnight EST Saturday Night. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The cold wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds potentially leading to power outages combined with extremely cold conditions could be very dangerous! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Secure outdoor objects. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call 211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold. &&