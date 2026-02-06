GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say a metal blade that damaged a home in the Liberty West community came from a nearby rotary cutter.
On Feb. 5, troopers say a man contacted them after hearing news reports about the incident and told them he was operating a rotary cutter near the neighborhood at the time. DSP said a blade broke off the machine and was thrown, hitting the home.
No one was hurt.
Troopers were called to the 36000 block of Old Gate Drive around 12:50 p.m. Feb. 4. People who live there told troopers the object likely fell earlier in the day, penetrated the roof and siding of the home, and was later found lodged in the grass next to the house, said police.