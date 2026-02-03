SELBYVILLE, Del. - Sussex County officials have approved a zoning change for a large residential development known as Crosswinds Landing.
The project, filed by Crosswinds Landing LLC, involves rezoning approximately 183.19 acres from an AR-1 Agricultural Residential district to an AR-1 RPC Agricultural Residential District, also known as a Residential Planned Community.
According to application documents, the plan states for a total of 352 dwellings, including 191 multifamily homes and 161 single-family homes.
Plans indicate the project will include at least 18 acres of open space, meeting the requirement of roughly 10 percent of the total acreage. Developers estimate the project could take up to four years to complete.
Some nearby residents have raised concerns about growth and infrastructure.
“There’s too much building going on, plus they’re not widening Route 54,” said Cora Centineo, who has lived in the area for 14 years. Sussex County Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum cast the sole vote against the rezoning, citing concerns that road infrastructure in the area has not been built up enough to support the development.
With the zoning change now approved, the applicant must obtain additional approvals from agencies such as the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.