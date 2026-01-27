SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A DUI checkpoint originally scheduled for Friday, January 30, in Sussex County has been postponed. The effort will be carried out by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Delaware State Police, and local law enforcement agencies.
Officials say the checkpoint is part of a statewide initiative focused on discouraging impaired driving and improving roadway safety. Law enforcement leaders note that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs continues to contribute to serious and deadly crashes in Delaware.
High-visibility enforcement efforts are intended to increase driver awareness and reduce impaired driving, according to state officials. Agencies involved say checkpoints are one tool used to help prevent crashes and protect people on the road.
Drivers are encouraged to make safe plans ahead of time, including arranging a ride or choosing a sober driver, and to avoid driving while impaired.