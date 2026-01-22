DELMARVA - Late Thursday evening through Friday evening, Sussex County will stay mostly dry, but the weather pattern will turn increasingly dangerous heading into Friday night as multiple cold fronts push through the region. Conditions will transition from seasonably mild temperatures into an arctic airmass, setting up bitter cold wind chills and the potential for significant winter storm impacts this weekend.
Cold Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire area for Friday night, with forecasters warning wind chills will drop below zero as the strongest surge of cold air arrives behind a secondary arctic front late Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly Friday night, while winds increase after the front passes — a combination that can make it feel dangerously cold in a short amount of time.
By Saturday, frigid air is expected to remain in place, keeping temperatures well below normal and creating a cold, dry window for residents to finalize storm preparations.
Looking ahead, a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Saturday night through late Monday morning, as low pressure is expected to track into the Mid-Atlantic. While forecast models have been trending farther north — increasing the chance for a wintry mix that could include sleet, freezing rain and even plain rain at times — forecasters say significant snow impacts are still expected, especially as snow develops quickly Saturday night and continues into Sunday.
The system is expected to shift back to all snow late Sunday night into Monday before tapering off, with cold air locked in behind it. Forecasters also warn the arctic pattern may linger into next week, with temperatures potentially staying below freezing for several days, limiting melting and keeping hazardous conditions in place.
