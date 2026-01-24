DELMARVA - A major winter storm is expected to impact Sussex County late tonight through Sunday night, bringing hazardous travel, possible power issues and rapidly changing conditions as snow transitions to sleet and freezing rain — and in some spots, plain rain — before arctic air tightens its grip again heading into Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Delmarva Peninsula that will remain active until Monday afternoon. Forecasters lowered snowfall expectations across the region by about 2 to 4 inches in the latest update, but warned that the combination of snow and ice will still produce significant impacts.
Expected totals now range from 2 to 5 inches in central Sussex and the southeast corner of the county, where a warmer layer of air is expected to push in faster Sunday and introduce a longer period of mixing. Farther inland and north and west across the county, totals are expected to run 3 to 6 inches, with a higher threat of ice accumulation, especially along U.S. 13 and much of the rest of the Delmarva Peninsula, where freezing rain and sleet could linger longer.
Snow is expected to begin developing late tonight and increase quickly overnight into early Sunday as moisture spreads from south to north. The air mass is expected to start very cold and dry, which could delay the onset of steady snowfall at the surface early on. Once the lowest levels of the atmosphere saturate, the storm may ramp up quickly.
The most intense period of precipitation is expected Sunday morning through early afternoon. During that window, heavy snow could fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, creating fast accumulations and reducing visibility on roads. Even a few hours of that kind of snowfall can quickly cover untreated surfaces, especially before sunrise and during the morning travel period.
By Sunday afternoon, the storm is expected to begin changing character as low pressure develops closer to the Mid-Atlantic coast and strengthens an easterly flow, pulling milder air into the region several thousand feet above the ground. That warm layer aloft is expected to turn the snow wetter and heavier, then start a transition in precipitation type.
For much of Sussex County, that changeover is expected to follow a familiar but disruptive progression: snow first, then sleet, followed by freezing rain — and for some areas closer to the coast, a period of plain rain if surface temperatures rise above freezing.
The easiest way to picture the transition is like this: snowflakes fall from cold air higher in the atmosphere, but as warmer air moves in overhead, those flakes partially melt into raindrops. If the lowest layer near the ground remains below freezing, those drops can freeze on contact, creating a glaze of ice. If the near-surface cold layer is deeper, the melted drops can refreeze into sleet pellets before reaching the ground, producing a noisy, hard “ice grain” precipitation that can pile up quickly and become difficult to shovel or plow.
Exact timing of when areas switch from snow to sleet or freezing rain will strongly control final totals. Heavier snowfall rates can sometimes cool the atmosphere enough to keep snow going longer, but confidence in how long that will hold varies from place to place across the county.
Even where totals trend lower due to mixing, conditions may become more dangerous. Ice on top of snow can create a slick, compact surface that is difficult to treat and makes travel more treacherous than snowfall amounts alone would suggest.
Precipitation is expected to taper off Sunday evening, though drizzle — including freezing drizzle — could linger in spots. There is also a lower-confidence chance for additional light snow late Sunday night into early Monday before the storm fully exits.
Looking ahead to Monday, the main story becomes the cold. Any slushy spots that turn wet during mixing Sunday afternoon or evening are expected to refreeze, leaving slick roads and sidewalks into the morning. Arctic air is expected to remain locked in across the region through the week, with temperatures staying below freezing and little opportunity for meaningful melting. Winds are expected to remain brisk at times, potentially adding to the chill and prolonging hazardous conditions after the last flakes fall.