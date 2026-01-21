DELMARVA - A warming trend continues in Sussex County late Wednesday evening as a warm front lifts through the region and winds turn southerly. After colder air early in the evening, temperatures are expected to rise a few degrees overnight, with readings generally settling into the low to mid-30s by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will feel noticeably milder as southerly flow brings in warmer air. Highs are expected to reach the mid-40s to low 50s, with increasing cloud cover through the day. No precipitation is expected in Sussex County during this period.
By late Thursday afternoon into late Thursday evening, an arctic cold front is forecast to cross the area. Moisture with the front appears limited this far south, so rain or snow is not expected, but winds will turn northwest and temperatures should begin to fall heading into Thursday night.