DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative is warning people to prepare for strong winds and bitter cold this weekend, even as snow totals are now expected to be lower than earlier forecasts.
CoastTV meteorologists say daily temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, with a Wind Advisory in effect from late Saturday through Sunday afternoon. DEC said conditions like this can become problematic.
“Strong winds in combination with extremely cold temperatures have the potential to cause power outages,” said Delaware Electric Cooperative.
The cooperative urged people to report any outages promptly if they lose power. Outages can be reported online or by calling 855-332-9090.