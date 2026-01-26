DAGSBORO, Del. — A pair of bald eagles was seen reinforcing their nest this week at the Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek, sparking excitement among bird watchers and staff alike.
The two eagles were spotted adding sticks and strengthening their treetop nest, an encouraging sign ahead of mating season. According to the Delaware Botanic Gardens, bald eagle pairs often mate for life and return to the same nest every year, maintaining and expanding it as needed.
“Nest repairs like this often happen before mating season, so fingers crossed!” the gardens posted in a social media update.
The nest is visible through the garden’s Eagle Cam, which streams live footage on their website. The camera offers a rare glimpse into the lives of these iconic birds as they prepare for potential hatchlings.