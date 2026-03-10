MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Town Council granted preliminary approval for the proposed White’s Farm subdivision on Monday, March 3, a development that would add 214 single-family homes on more than 80 acres along Route 20, as the fast-growing Sussex County town continues to expand and some nearby neighbors are raising questions about traffic and impacts on a historic site.
According to development plans, the subdivision would include 648 parking spaces throughout the neighborhood, including garages, driveways and designated guest parking.
Some people say the additional housing is simply part of the region’s ongoing growth.
"I’m not worried about them at all," said George Kurtz, who lives neaby. "Like you were saying, they’re building everywhere, so it really doesn’t matter."
Others who live nearby say the development could significantly change the area.
"I wanted to stay here for the rest of my life," said Cathleen Collins. "But I don’t know if what they’re doing to the area is going to make it impossible for me. That hurts."
Plans for the development also call for closing Cedar Bridge Road and turning it into an entrance for the neighborhood, a change some neighbors say could worsen traffic.
"I was sick of traffic and I came to an area where I didn’t have any traffic," Collins said. "And I loved it. To lose one of the reasons why I moved here, it hurts. It’s painful."
Some community members are also raising concerns about potential changes near the historic Godwin School property. One proposal could create a four-way stop behind the site, which neighbors say may affect a nearby nature trail connected to the school.
"It’ll have an impact on cutting out our nature trail back there, which is a part of the historical integrity of this school," said John Mitchell.
Despite the preliminary approval, the project must still go through several additional steps in the town’s development review process before construction could begin.