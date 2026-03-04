MILTON, Del. - A proposed housing development off Cave Neck Road in Sussex County is on hold after planning officials raised concerns about environmentally sensitive land at the site.
The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission deferred a vote Wednesday on the River’s Edge project, which would bring nearly 200 homes to about 125 acres on Cave Neck Road.
County planners labeled the land “environmentally sensitive,” prompting additional review before the project can move forward.
The proposal also drew passionate opposition from residents and environmental advocates during the public hearing, including one speaker who arrived in costume.
Joaquin Cortez dressed as a hedgehog while addressing commissioners, saying he wanted to highlight the potential impact development could have on wildlife.
“They don’t consider the animals like that,” Cortez said. “So I thought I took it upon myself to come out and kind of speak to them about it.”
Developers say they are taking environmental concerns into account. The company’s attorney told commissioners the project is designed to preserve habitat wherever possible.
“We’re trying to preserve habitat to the maximum extent possible,” the attorney said, adding that doing so “doesn’t mean don’t develop the property.”
Nearby residents also voiced concerns about the scale of the development and the potential loss of wooded land.
Regina Pepper, who lives next to the site, said she and her husband are worried about the removal of about 43 acres of trees and whether a proposed 50-yard buffer between their property and the development is sufficient.
“This is our front yard,” Pepper said.
“I just don’t think this is anything that we intended,” she said. “I don’t think when we built this home that this is anything that he had planned on seeing.”
In response, the developer’s attorney said the company is willing to review the buffer and revise plans if needed. The attorney also said the developers would share additional details with the Peppers to ensure the project meets county requirements.
No decision from planning and zoning on the Rivers Edge development today.
One commission member says if it does get approved, the project should come with significant changes before it goes to Sussex County Council.
The record will now stay open for 10 more days.