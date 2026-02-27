MILLSBORO, Del. - About 30,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater overflowed from the Town of Millsboro Waste Water Treatment Facility and reached the Indian River on Feb. 26, according to the Delaware Environmental Release Notification System. This comes after the facility had a spill just last month.
Jamie Burk, Millsboro town manager, said in part to CoastTV that “a pump failed to operate, allowing an unknown quantity of up to 30,000 gallons of water to be released on the plant grounds and into the Indian River.” Burk said pump operation was restored, stopping the overflow, and cleanup followed. “The event is now closed,” he said.
The discharge occurred at the facility at 361 E. State St. Wastewater flowed onto the plant grounds and into the Indian River.
The facility has conducted clean up on the ground and is working with DNREC ground water section, according to the report. DNREC is investigating the incident.
In January, the Town of Millsboro confirmed that a broke pipe led to 25,000 gallons of wastewater spilling. The town said the spill was discovered during routine maintenance on a sewer gravity collection system just north of the plant. As a result of the spill, DNREC had to issue an emergency closure of the Indian River Bay to all bivalve shellfish harvesting, including clams and mussels.