DELAWARE .- The United Way of Delaware announced a new round of funding for the Delaware Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund to help eligible residents pay utility bills.
The program provides direct assistance to limited- and moderate-income residential customers of Delmarva Power in Delaware. The fund is supported by a grant from Exelon, Delmarva Power’s parent company, and is administered by United Way of Delaware.
“Rising energy costs are putting real pressure on Delaware families and forcing difficult financial decisions,” said Michelle A. Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of Delaware. “The Delaware Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund provides timely support so households can maintain reliable electric service and focus on their stability and well-being."
Eligible households may receive up to $500 in assistance for dual-service households and up to $300 for single-service households. Applications opened March 9, and will remain available until funds are exhausted.
Customers who previously received assistance from the Customer Relief Fund, including through Energize Delaware, are not eligible to apply again.