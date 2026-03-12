DELAWARE -Lawmakers in the General Assembly are considering a proposal that would allow darker window tint on cars, changing a long-standing rule about how much light must pass through front side windows.
Senate Bill 255, sponsored by Sen. Eric Buckson (R) would lower the required visible light transmission on front side windows from 70 percent to 35 percent.
Under current Delaware law, window tint on the front side windows of a car must allow at least 70% of light through unless the owner has a signed statement from a licensed medical professional verifying the tint is medically necessary.
The bill would instead allow tint that lets in 35 percent of visible light, a standard commonly used in other states. Supporters say the change creates a balance between law enforcement visibility and practical benefits for drivers, such as reducing glare and heat.
The legislation also clarifies that there is no visible light transmission requirement for side windows behind the driver or for the rear window.
Another provision exempts cars operated by law enforcement officers from the tint requirements. Senate Bill 255 is under review in the Environment, Energy, and Transportation Committee.