MILTON, Del. — A deteriorating farmhouse along Route 1 near Milton has been torn down, marking the end of a long-recognized roadside landmark and the beginning of new plans for the property.
The house at 10567 Coastal Highway had fallen into disrepair and could no longer be safely maintained, according to Darrell Hughes, who leases the property.
“I wish we could have kept it — at least restored it,” Hughes said. “But there was no saving it. It was time... before it became a danger or a liability.”
Hughes said the building had lots of wear and tear from Mother Nature, making it unsafe for anyone who might wander onto the property.
Some accounts say the house dates back to the 1860s.
“Everybody knew exactly where you were. So you said those two things: the Biden barn and the old Brown farmhouse," Hughes said, calling the house a landmark.
With the structure gone, Hughes said he is now focused on the future of the site.
“The sky is the limit,” he said.
Plans include rebuilding the produce stand, inviting food trucks, and opening the property for yard sales and community events. Hughes also hopes to add activities for children and seasonal attractions, including a possible Christmas village.
“There’s nothing to eat on this side of the highway,” Hughes said. “Northbound from Lewes all the way up to North Milford, there’s nowhere to stop.”
Hughes says he welcomes any help, with clean-up or other ideas, with open arms.