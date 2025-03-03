MILTON, Del. - A historic house on Route 1 from around 1862 is set for demolition, as its owner deems it beyond repair. Plans are underway to revitalize the property, especially the M + D produce stand next to it.
Darrell Hughes, the owner of 2 Angel’s Ice Cream and Stick To Your Ribs Food Truck says he intends to rebuild the produce stand, establish a food truck park with picnic seating, and create a Children’s Play Park featuring sensory toys, oversized games, a zipline, and moon bounces. Additionally, both dirt and asphalt RC tracks will be constructed.
Although BBQ was initially planned, rising costs and theft of two grills have led Hughes to reconsider. Another food truck is ready to join once cleanup and setup are complete.