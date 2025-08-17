70-Year-Old parking officer assaulted in Bethany Beach

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A Maryland man was arrested Saturday after allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old parking enforcement officer in Bethany Beach, police said.
According to the Bethany Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Atlantic Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 for a reported assault.
Police said Eric Peluso, 24, of White Hall, Maryland, returned to his vehicle and saw a parking enforcement officer writing a ticket. After an exchange of words, Peluso allegedly grabbed the officer and tackled him to the ground.
Peluso then took the officer’s parking tablet and threw it at him while he was still on the ground, police said. He also allegedly placed his foot on the officer’s throat.
Peluso attempted to flee in his vehicle but was stopped by a Bethany Beach police officer and placed under arrest.
The parking officer was transported to a nearby hospital and later released with minor injuries.
Peluso was charged with second-degree assault with physical injury to a person over 62 (felony), strangulation (felony), second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (misdemeanor). He was committed to Sussex County Correctional Institution on $21,100 secured cash bail.