DELAWARE- A new Delaware law that restricts prolonged dog barking officially takes effect today, Oct. 9, 2025.
Gov. John Carney signed the measure into law last year, making it illegal for people to allow their dog to bark for an extensive period. The law is defined as barking continuously for 15 minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes or more.
According to the legislation, there are several exemptions. These include situations where someone is trespassing, another animal intrudes, or the dog is provoked. Dogs in shelters, pet stores, grooming facilities, veterinary offices, and clinics are also exempt. The same applies to dogs participating in training, shows, lawful competitions, hunting, or herding.
Lawmakers state that penalties commence with a written warning for the first offense. A second violation results in a $50 fine, and any that follow are subject to fines of $100 and $150.
The legislation was first introduced in the General Assembly on April 20, 2023, and passed in June 2024. Lawmakers allowed one year for public awareness before the law’s implementation.