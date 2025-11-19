Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&