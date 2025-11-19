LEWES, Del. — The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a preliminary site plan for a proposed Royal Farms near Five Points, saying the project is a permitted use under the property’s existing commercial zoning.
The convenience store and gas station would sit on just under 2 acres at the corner of Route 9 and Nassau Commons Boulevard. Plans submitted to the county show a 5,380-square-foot store, 44 parking spaces and eight fuel pumps.
Some nearby residents expressed concern about traffic in the already congested area.
“I don't think it's a good thing to put one there,” said Heather King. “It’s not a big enough spot and the traffic flow is already really very hectic as it is.” She noted a Redner’s with fuel pumps sits directly across the street.
Others welcomed the new addition.
“I would probably use that one because we go down there,” said Marianne Fucci. “Our doctors are down there, stores are down there.”
Commissioners emphasized that while they may be able to make adjustments to the site plan, Delaware law does not allow them to deny the project outright. Final approval will depend on approvals from all required agencies, which county staff are still awaiting.