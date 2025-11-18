SELBYVILLE, Del. - A 64-year-old man died Friday afternoon after falling from a fourth-floor balcony while working on a home in Selbyville, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers were called to the 38000 block of Monroe Avenue around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 14 for a death investigation. Preliminary findings show the man, who lived in Selbyville, was making repairs to a balcony when the railing detached.
Investigators say the man was reaching over the railing to hammer a nail when it gave way, causing him to fall to the ground and into nearby water below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not released the man’s name pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4.