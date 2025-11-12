LEWES, Del. - Governor Matt Meyer announced Wednesday a sweeping $1 billion proposal to overhaul rural health care across Delaware, including the state’s first four-year medical school and expanded services.
Speaking at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Meyer outlines the state’s application to the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. This would fund 15 major projects aimed at expanding access to care, improving health outcomes and building a stronger rural healthcare workforce.
"Delawareans have access to some of the best healthcare on the globe, yet insurance is still too expensive, with prices set to skyrocket for thousands of families in weeks," Governor Matt Meyer said. "Primary care appointments are still too limited, and emergency room wait times are too long."
Nearly 40 percent of Delaware’s population lives in rural areas, said a release from the governor. The application includes plans to:
- Establish Delaware’s first four-year medical school. Governor Meyer said the location has not been determined yet but are considering locations in Sussex County.
- Build Hope Center-style facilities in Kent and Sussex counties to connect people to health care, housing and employment support.
- Launch mobile health units and pods to reach people to eliminate transportation barriers.
- Expand school-based health centers and health services at rural libraries.
- Support tech companies developing remote monitoring tools and wearable health devices for rural residents.
- Offer incentives for medical students and healthcare workers to train and stay in rural communities.
- Build systems needed to expand Food is Medicine programs.
- Provide financial awards and transition support to medical school graduates who train and stay in rural Delaware.
- Creating a data center to track and report on healthcare workforce trends, shortages and disparities across the state.
- Builds digital systems to link rural providers, payers and hospitals to speed up insurance verification and prior authorizations.
“This application reflects innovative strategies to build the next generation of rural health care leaders and better serve Delaware’s 400,000 rural residents.” said Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Christen Linke Young.
Half of the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program will be "equally distributed" among approved states, with the rest awarded based on the strength of each application. Delaware expects to receive its award by the end of the year.
Dr. Neil Hockstein, chair of the Delaware Healthcare Commission, called the initiative “a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” adding, “These funds will help us invest in the people and technologies needed to deliver high-quality care in every corner of our state.”
Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam said the proposal could permanently change the health care delivery landscape in Sussex County. “We are here at Beebe Healthcare in what could be a momentous day when I think of the future of rural healthcare in Delaware,” Tam said.