WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police said a gunman at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday shot and killed a Delaware State Trooper.
Delaware State Police say Corporal Grade One Matthew T. “Ty” Snook, 34, of Hockessin, was the trooper killed.
The shooter was reported at the DMV on Hessler Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. and at about 3:40 p.m. DSP confirmed the trooper died during the incident.
An armed 44-year-old customer approached Trooper Snook, who was working an overtime assignment at the reception desk inside the DMV, officials said. The customer pulled out a gun and shot Snook. In a final moment of heroism, Snook then pushed a DMV employee out of harm's way as the gunman opened fire and shot him a second time, according to investigators. A New Castle County Police officer arrived on scene, confronted the suspect, and shot him. Both the gunman and the trooper were taken to local hospitals, where they were both pronounced dead. The shooter's name has not yet been released.
DSP announced on X that two women and another trooper were injured during the shooting. A 40-year-old woman was also taken to an area hospital for minor, non-gunshot-related injuries. A 35-year-old woman was evaluated for shortness of breath and refused transport to the hospital. A second state trooper was evaluated for a minor, non-gunshot-related injury and was not transported by EMS.
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced the Wilmington location is closed until further notice. Just before 3 p.m., the DMV announced all DMV locations were closed.
Snook survived by wife and daughter
Delaware State Police say Corporal Grade One Snook was hired on March 6, 2015.
"Corporal Grade One Snook served on C-shift throughout his career, where he was known as a dependable, professional, and committed trooper," a post reads."
DSP says Snook graduated from Saint Mark’s High School and the University of Maryland, where he was a member of the wrestling team.
He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter.
"Our DSP family extends its deepest condolences to the Snook family," DSP writes. "We are forever grateful to them for sharing “Ty” with us and for the sacrifices they made in support of his service to the citizens of Delaware."
According to troopers, funeral arrangement information will be released when available and in coordination with the family.
With the approval of Ty’s family, the DSP is sharing information regarding an official fund established to support his family. Information about the fund can be found at Help Support Corporal Grade One Snook’s Family | Help a Hero.
Politicians respond
Governor Matt Meyer said on Facebook that his office is closely monitoring the situation and announced that the shooter also died.
"I want to be clear that there is no active threat to the public at this time. Law enforcement acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased," said Meyer. "State and local law enforcement are on the scene and coordinating response efforts. Please avoid the area and follow guidance from authorities. We will share updates as they are confirmed."
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the attorney general is in communication with Delaware State Police and Governor Meyer and has dispatched senior prosecutors to Hessler Boulevard to assist with the investigation.
"The DOJ will provide any and all support that we can to State Police and the Department of Safety & Homeland Security. We are praying for the law enforcement family," said Mat Marshall, DOJ.
Delaware Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester has also released a statement following the shooting, saying she is grateful for law enforcement's quick response.
"Today is a tragic one for our State. The shooting at the Division of Motor Vehicles on Hessler Boulevard that took the life of a Delaware State Trooper and caused pain for so many others is devastating," said Senator Blunt Rochester. "As details of the investigation become more available, I am praying for those impacted and for our State."
On behalf of the Delaware House Democratic Caucus, House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown said they are "horrified and heartbroken."
"We mourn the loss of the state trooper who was killed while selflessly protecting others," said Minor-Brown. "We are also deeply grateful for the courage and professionalism of our police officers and first responders, who ran toward danger to protect others and bring this situation under control. Their bravery reflects the very best of public service."
U.S. Senator Chris Coons said DSP are continuing to assess additional injuries.
"I’m grateful for their brave actions today that likely saved lives. Annie and I are praying for the loved ones of this dedicated public servant and our entire law enforcement community,” said Coons.
Delaware Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings responded to the tragedy, thanking law enforcement officers for their bravery in protecting others at the DMV.
“Tonight, we grieve the loss of a Delaware State Trooper who was killed at the Karen L. Johnson DMV facility south of Wilmington. More than 50 employees were working this afternoon serving customers when an individual fatally shot a member of the Delaware State Police who was on duty at the time. Thanks to the bravery of our law enforcement officers, further loss of life was prevented.”