WILMINGTON, Del. - After an initial investigation, the Delaware State Police have named the individual who fired the shots in the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles that killed State Trooper Ty Snook on Tuesday as 44-year-old Rahman Rose.
Delaware State Police say Rose entered the DMV as a customer and that he previously had an address in the Wilmington area. After entering, police say the initial investigation found that Rose approached Trooper Snook from behind with a handgun and shot him. After being shot, reports state that Snook pushed a DMV employee out of the way and urged them to run away. Police say Rose then fired more shots at Snook.
Snook was taken to a hospital, where he later passed away. Snook was 34-years-old, originally from Hockessin, and was a 10-year veteran with the Delaware State Police. He leaves behind his wife and their 1-year-old daughter.
Police said Friday that Rose let other customers in the DMV leave, but stayed inside while police were on the way. They say Rose then shot multiple times at officers outside as they arrived and closed in on the DMV building. A New Castle County police officer saw Rose inside and shot him through the windows, according to officials. Rose was later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the initial investigation, there were no other life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. A second trooper who responded to the scene sustained non-life-threatening injuries and did not go to a hospital for care. A 40-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another 35-year-old woman experienced shortness of breath, but declined transportation to a hospital.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit will continue to investigate Tuesday's shooting.
Fundraising efforts have been started for Trooper Matthew Snooks' family. For official information, Help a Hero is a Delaware State Police confirmed fundraiser to support the Snook family. As of Friday at 3 a.m., the fund has raised nearly $230,000.
To honor Trooper Snook and other members of law enforcement, Georgetown leaders are planning a candlelight vigil Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on The Circle in downtown Georgetown.