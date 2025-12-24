WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the trooper who lost his life in Tuesday's shooting at the DMV in Wilmington as Matthew Tyler Snook.
Snook was 34 years old, originally from Hockessin and was a 10-year veteran with the Delaware State Police. He leaves behind his wife and their 1-year-old daughter.
As a student at Saint Mark's High School, Snook was a 2009 state wrestling champion and a two-time state finalist. He went on to graduate from the University of Maryland, where he was also on the wrestling team. Snook was also recruited by Rutgers and George Mason.
After school, Snook joined the Delaware State Police on March 6, 2015, as part of the 88th recruit class and reached the rank of Grade One Corporal. Following his field training, he was assigned to Troop 6 at Prices Corner in New Castle County, where he worked the overnight shift throughout his career.
In an official statement Wednesday, Delaware State Police said Snook was known as a dependable, professional and committed trooper.
"Our DSP family extends its deepest condolences to the Snook family," the agency said. "We are forever grateful to them for sharing Ty with us and for the sacrifices they made in support of his service to the citizens of Delaware."
A vigil honoring Snook and law enforcement is scheduled to be held on The Circle in Georgetown Sunday evening. Information regarding funeral arrangements will be released when available and in coordination with the Snook family. Delaware State Police have shared information for an official fund that has been established through Help a Hero to support the Snook family. As of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., the fund has raised nearly $72,000.