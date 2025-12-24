Sen. Coons service academies nominees

Mason Furman, of Lewes, is the principal nominee to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Courtesy of Sen. Chris Coons.

DELAWARE- U.S. Sen. Chris Coons welcomed three Delaware students and their families to celebrate the students’ selection as his principal nominees to U.S. service academies.

Each year, members of Congress nominate students to attend the nation’s service academies. Coons named Cole Buonopane, Ambrose Cole and Mason Furman as his principal nominees for appointments, provided they meet all medical, physical and academic requirements.
He attends Cape Henlopen High School.
Buonopane, of Wilmington, is the principal nominee to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. He attends Delaware Military Academy.
Cole, of Townsend, is the principal nominee to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He attends The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
“I am grateful to these young men, who represent the best and brightest of Delaware and have chosen to dedicate themselves to serving our country,” Coons said. “I could not be prouder of them as they prepare for the next step in their journey of service.”

