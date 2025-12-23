WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer ordered all flags at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of a Delaware State Trooper killed in the line of duty during a deadly shooting at the Wilmington Division of Motor Vehicles.
Meyer, First Lady Lauren Meyer, Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay and Second Gentleman Olin Gay issued a joint statement mourning the trooper’s death.
“Today, we mourn the loss of a Delaware State Trooper who gave his life in the line of duty. He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his fellow Delawareans, and our hearts are broken for his family,” the statement said. “We are praying for them, their loved ones, and every state trooper as they grieve this sudden and unimaginable loss.”
The statement also praised the response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.
“Protecting the lives and livelihoods of Delawareans is our most fundamental responsibility, and moments like this underscore both the risks our first responders take and the courage they show every day,” the statement said. “We are deeply grateful to the state and local law enforcement officers and emergency personnel whose professionalism and quick action helped prevent further harm.”
Flags will remain at half-staff until further notice. Real-time flag status updates are available at https://news.delaware.gov/subscribe/.
Deadly shooting at Wilmington DMV
Delaware State Police said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Wilmington DMV on Hessler Boulevard in New Castle.
Police said a 44-year-old man who was a customer at the DMV approached a Delaware State Trooper working an overtime assignment at the reception desk around 2:30 p.m. The man pulled out a gun and shot the trooper.
Investigators said the trooper pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way as the man opened fire again, shooting the trooper a second time. A New Castle County police officer arrived, confronted the man and shot him.
The trooper and the man were taken to local hospitals, where both were pronounced dead. Their names have not yet been released.
Delaware State Police said two women and another trooper were hurt during the shooting. A 40-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-gunshot-related injuries. A 35-year-old woman was evaluated for shortness of breath and refused transport. A second state trooper was evaluated for a minor, non-gunshot-related injury and was not transported by EMS.