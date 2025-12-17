REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A piece of Rehoboth Beach history is hitting the market.
The property that houses the Blue Moon, one of the town’s longtime and beloved restaurants, is now for sale for $4.5 million, according to Jack Lingo Realtor.
Located at 35 Baltimore Avenue, the listing describes two buildings for sale, including an apartment and five grandfathered apartment licenses. The post says both buildings have been completely renovated since ownership and says the business is also for sale.
Listing agent and Associate Broker Carrie Lingo says the business is also for sale, but only if it's the right deal.
"Ideally in a perfect world both can go," Lingo tells CoastTV, emphasizing the owners want to protect their team in any deal. "They don't want their staff to be impacted at all."
Lingo says the owners are looking towards retirement, prompting this listing.
The Blue Moon has been a staple of Rehoboth’s dining and nightlife scene since it opened in 1981. Blue Moon includes a fine dining restaurant and a live entertainment space, which provides year-round events.