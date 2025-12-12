DELAWARE - Julianne Murray announced her resignation Thursday as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, citing political obstruction and concerns about the future of the office.
Murray, appointed by President Donald Trump and also served as special attorney to the U.S. attorney general, posted her resignation on Facebook saying, "I cannot in good conscious allow my office to become a political football."
Her resignation follows a ruling by the Third Circuit Court. Murray said she believes her removal stemmed from politics, not performance.
"Senator Coons and Senator Blunt Rochester refused to return a blue slip for political reasons, not performance reasons," said Murray. "This is not about advice and consent. Because of this incredibly flawed tradition, I wasn’t even considered by the Judiciary Committee, let alone the entire Senate."
However, U.S. Senator Chris Coons told CoastTV he stands by the tradition and his decision.
“As is our long tradition in Delaware, Senator Blunt Rochester and I formed a commission to solicit and review application for the U.S. Attorney position, and we interviewed Ms. Murray earlier this year. Ultimately, I did not feel that Ms. Murray was the right person to lead the office, and had she been nominated for the permanent position, I would not have returned my blue slip," said Coons. "I look forward to working with the District Court’s appointed U.S. Attorney, Ben Wallace, and remain willing to work with the Trump administration to identify and confirm a mutually agreeable candidate.”
Murray was made the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware in July. Before her federal appointment, she served as chair of the Delaware Republican Party and the managing partner with the Georgetown based law firm of Murray, Phillips and Gay.
Ben Wallace, served as Murray's first assistant, will now take over the role. Murray expressed confidence in his leadership saying, "if I cannot be the U.S. Attorney, he is the only person that I would want to take on that role. I have no doubt that Ben will lead the office with honor and distinction."