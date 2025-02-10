DELAWARE- Julianne Murray, chair of the Delaware Republican Party, has announced her candidacy for re-election to lead the state’s GOP for another term.
Murray, who was first elected in 2023, said she is seeking another term to continue efforts to increase the party’s visibility, unify Republicans, and boost voter turnout.
During her tenure, Murray said the party has improved its financial standing, launched a new GOP app, and saw a 75% Republican voter turnout in the November 2024 general election.
Looking ahead, Murray said voter registration remains a key challenge, adding that she plans to implement new strategies to address the issue if re-elected.
Murray is expected to face a challenge from state Sen. Dave Lawson, who has announced his intent to run for the position.