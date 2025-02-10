Julianne Murray

Murray previously ran for governor in 2020, her first time as a candidate, following her role in suing Gov. John Carney over COVID-19 restrictions. Murray also ran for Delaware attorney general in 2022 against current Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

DELAWARE- Julianne Murray, chair of the Delaware Republican Party, has announced her candidacy for re-election to lead the state’s GOP for another term.

Murray, who was first elected in 2023, said she is seeking another term to continue efforts to increase the party’s visibility, unify Republicans, and boost voter turnout.

During her tenure, Murray said the party has improved its financial standing, launched a new GOP app, and saw a 75% Republican voter turnout in the November 2024 general election.

Looking ahead, Murray said voter registration remains a key challenge, adding that she plans to implement new strategies to address the issue if re-elected.

Murray is expected to face a challenge from state Sen. Dave Lawson, who has announced his intent to run for the position.

Murray concluded her announcement by emphasizing the need for unity and forward momentum, "I will not let this Party go through the divisiveness of the 2023 Chair Race. If Senator Lawson believes he has the answers, he should make his case, but we must prioritize continuity to capitalize on our recent achievements."

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

