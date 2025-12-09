REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Organizers say Schellville saw a record turnout this past weekend and need help for the remainder of the month.
Schellville said in an email that Dec. 6, was the Christmas village's largest crowd, since opening in 2017, with about 12,000 visitors. This has prompted the Christmas village to call on the community for help from volunteers to keep Schellville operating.
Schellville’s team says they need volunteers to assist with tasks like greeting guests, running the skate shack, Santa's helper, sled monitor, train conductor and more.
Organizers also say that top volunteers will be invited to a celebration at the home of Chris Schell, the founder of Schell Brothers and the namesake behind Schellville.
People interested in volunteering can find the calendar of volunteer opportunities here.