REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The holiday lights are back, and Schellville in Rehoboth Beach kicked off its opening weekend with festive cheer.
Elizabeth Cantwell and her son were among the visitors ready to enjoy the annual tradition. "He loves it. He looks forward to it. Every year we come multiple times a year. It's one of our favorite things to do," Cantwell said.
Inside the holiday village, there is something for everyone. Guests can enjoy a snowball fight with friends and family, meet Santa Claus, take a train ride around Schellville, grab a drink at the hot cocoa station, or relax by the campfire.
"It just really gets you in the mood for the season. And it just has such a magical feel with all the Christmas trees and the Christmas lights. If you're in Delaware, you have to come check it out," Cantwell said.
Like last year, Schellville is free to the public. No tickets are required to enter, and visitors are encouraged to park outside the Tanger Outlets, where a shuttle service will take them to the holiday village.
Dru Buehler, who owns a Christmas boutique at Schellville, said the festival is also a great place to shop for family and friends. "It's so fun. The amount of people that come through here is really amazing. And everybody's in just a really great Christmasy mood, and they are ready to Christmas shop. So it's really great," Buehler said.
The holiday village will be open every weekend — except Saturday, Nov. 29 — and on select weekdays through Dec. 30.