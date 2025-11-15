REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Schellville opens its 2025 holiday season today, unveiling a full slate of festive events and community activities scheduled through December.
The winter village, located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside, launches its season with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Most activities remain free and do not require advance tickets. Schellville officials say tickets are only needed for special needs nights, private dining experiences and the popular Breakfast with Santa. All other attractions operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Santa will greet children nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. whenever Schellville is open. Daytime visits are also available from 1 to 4 p.m. leading up to his departure for the North Pole on Dec. 23.
Other highlights this season include:
Nov. 21: A Stuff-A-Truck partnership with the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company.
Dec. 6: Kids Entrepreneurs Market from 1 to 4 p.m. (skating will be paused as the market occupies the rink).
Dec. 12, 15 and 22: Special needs nights from 5 to 7 p.m., which require tickets.
Dec. 13: Christmas Cookie Bake-Off from 1 to 3 p.m.
Live bands will perform nightly from 6 to 9 p.m., and quiet hours will be offered Fridays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., with limited exceptions.
Schellville’s full November and December calendars, as well as ticket links and event sign-ups, are available on the organization’s website.