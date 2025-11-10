SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has recently arrested two men from Guatemala in Sussex County who were previously convicted of sex crimes in Delaware.
According to ICE's website, Hugo Douglas Mendoza-Bamaca, 33, was taken into custody on Nov. 5. Mendoza-Bamaca had been convicted of fourth-degree rape in Georgetown and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Just days later, on Nov. 8, ICE agents arrested Benito Niz-Chilel, 26, who had been convicted of second-degree unlawful sexual contact involving a child under the age of 18. That conviction occurred in Sussex County, and Niz-Chilel was sentenced to three years in prison.
ICE's website states that the two are either currently in ICE custody or have already been removed from the United States. CoastTV has reached out to ICE for more information regarding the status of these two people and details surrounding the arrests.