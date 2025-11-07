LEWES, Del. - A former cybersecurity professional is taking a leap into the hospitality world with plans to open her first restaurant, Vino Del Mar. The new business will fill the spot of the former Lewes Diner.
Owner Sharon Pole says the upcoming wine-focused restaurant is more than just a career change, it's a dream realized. For the past 20 years, Pole worked in cybersecurity but says she was laid off twice in two years. That, combined with a growing passion for wine and a strong community of fellow wine lovers, led her to pursue something new.
“I always wanted something in hospitality, like a coffee shop or a little wine shop,” she said. “And the job market right now — I’m done in a field that I’m not passionate enough about to do for another 18 years. I said to my husband, ‘I want to do this,’ and he’s a lovely man and said, ‘Okay, go do it.’”
Vino Del Bar will open in the Savannah Road strip mall, in the space formerly occupied by the Lewes Diner. The new spot will be beside the new Hopkins Farm Creamery and existing Teller Fine Wine Beer & Spirits.
“It’s a great combination. People will come for ice cream and discover us, or vice versa.” she said.
The menu is still in development, but Pole says it will center around shareable small plates and wine pairings.
“Think bacon-wrapped stuffed dates, crispy Brussels sprouts, flatbreads, and lots of charcuterie boards — including a ‘seacuterie’ board with seafood,” she said. “We’ll also have gluten-free and vegan options.”
The restaurant will have a full wine list featuring selections from around the world, though local wines may be limited.
“I’d love to source local, but many small wineries just don’t distribute,” she said. “One exception is Paul Kares Wines. I love Paul, and he’s been a great mentor through all of this.”
Pole is also planning to host private events, wine tastings, workshops and community-centered gatherings. The back of the restaurant will feature an event space that can hold at least 50 people.
“It’s being done by the community for the community,” Pole said. “I’m talking with local artists, carpenters — most of the work is being done with the help of friends."
If everything stays on track, Vino Del Bar is aiming to open by the end of January.
Hopkins Farm Creamery took to Facebook Thursday morning to reaffirm that an ice cream shop of theirs will also open in the shopping center. Both locations will remain open and prices are expected to stay the same, said the creamery's post. The ice cream spot is expected to open in late spring 2026.