Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... There is an elevated risk for fire spread today for Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values will fall into the 30-40% range. This will be accompanied by mild and dry south-southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. These conditions, along with the continued drying of fine fuels, could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Relative humidities will begin to increase late in the afternoon as winds will decrease toward sunset. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions and has been developed in coordination with state fire officials.