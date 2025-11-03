MILFORD, Del. - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of both Milford High School and Milford Central Academy on Monday morning, according to the Milford Police Department. The Milford School District told parents at 1:14 p.m. that no threat was found and that students would be returned to school.
Police said all students were safe, and both buildings were evacuated after the report was received. An email to parents said the bomb threat was made to "our secondary campus." Milford police cleared the buildings of any threats after searching for about three hours.
The email to parents also stated that staff are safe and students could be picked up from where they have been relocated. MCA students were relocated to Benjamin Banneker Elementary School and MHS students have been relocated to the Milford Movies 9/Unified Church campus. Students who were not picked up returned to school once the buildings were cleared, according to the email.
MCA announced that after school events and sports are cancelled as well. Families and community members are asked to monitor the Milford School District website and its official social media channels for the latest updates on the situation and school operations.
Milford police say this is still an active investigation and further information will be released as warranted.