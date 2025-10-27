MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says they are moving forward with safety improvements along Route 1 between the Broadkill River Bridge and Cave Neck Road, a corridor that has seen eight angle crashes since 2012 near Willow Creek Road.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 27, DelDOT says it will close four crossovers as part of a project aimed at reducing conflict points and crash severity. The changes align with long-term plans for the Route 1 corridor and are expected to be completed between fall 2025 and spring 2026.
According to DelDOT, with the improvements all traffic from Willow Creek Road and Best Lane will be required to turn right onto Route 1. Left turns from Route 1 onto Best Lane will remain permitted. One crossover will be closed to general traffic but remain accessible for emergency vehicles, while two others will stay open temporarily to allow U-turns. One of those U-turns will later be restricted to create safer turning space, with a full closure planned once the Cave Neck Road grade separation is complete.
Drivers approaching Route 1 from Hudson Road and Eagle Crest Road will no longer be able to turn northbound. Instead, they must merge south and use designated U-turn locations.
DelDOT encourages drivers to use the surrounding road network and grade-separated interchanges whenever possible for safer U-turn movements.
DelDOT says this project is part of its Safe System Approach, which emphasizes proactive measures to prevent crashes and reduce the severity of those that occur.
Nearby intersections at Cave Neck Road and Minos Conaway Road are also part of ongoing grade separation project.