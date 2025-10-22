LEWES, Del. - A new Wawa convenience store and gas station is coming to the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road in Lewes.
The project, led by DSM Commercial and Silicato Development, will sit on a three-acre site on the southeast corner of the intersection. The 5,600-square-foot store will include fueling stations and convenience amenities.
The site and pad preparations are underway, with construction expected to be completed by early spring or summer 2026, according to Rob Wittig with DSM Commercial, which is managing the project.
When asked about why this location was chosen, Wittig said, “It’s an exceptional location" that will "meet a need" for fuel in the area.
The Sussex County Council approved a conditional use request for the site in August 2024, allowing the project to move forward.
CoastTV has reported other proposed developments in this vicinity of Route 24, Atlantic Fields and Belmead Farm. Atlantic Fields is a proposed commercial development on the current soybean farm on the north east side of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road. That project would include Costco, Whole Foods, and Target. Belmead Farm is a proposed to be a commercial and residential site that would replace an existing 39-acre horse farm.